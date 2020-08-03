'Slow progress in mediation between Iran, S. Arabia'

“Our mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia has not stopped and we are making progress, but slowly,” Khan told Al Jazeera in extracts the broadcaster released from an interview to be aired in full on Wednesday.

“We have done our best to avoid a military confrontation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and our efforts have succeeded,” Qatar-based Al Jazeera also reported Khan as saying.

Pakistan has sought to play a role in reducing tensions in the region.

Imran Khan has also called for an end to the US sanctions on Iran, in particular under the coronavirus pandemic.

Khan visited Tehran on October 13, 2019, to “facilitate” possible dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia which have been at loggerheads over a number of issues including the Saudi war on Yemen and Riyadh’s support for the US President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran moves.

