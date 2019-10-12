Trilateral talks on Syria may be postponed till November: Kazakh FM

"There still are plans to hold a meeting. We planned it for late October but I don’t know now, it may be postponed to November," he said, TASS reported.

"No dates have been set yet, because as you can see, the situation in northern Syria is getting more complicated. Dialogue between the guarantor countries is crucial, they should decide what to do now. We are waiting for them to inform us what date they consider to be the most appropriate," the Kazakh top diplomat added.

"Developments in Syria make it clear that the Astana process is still relevant. Countries participating in efforts to resolve the situation in Syria should come to the negotiating table and discuss the issue once again," Tleuberdi said, when asked if Turkey’s military offense in northern Syria could affect the Nur-Sultan talks.

The 13th high-level international meeting on Syria was held in the Kazakh capital on August 1-2. The talks involved delegations of the guarantor countries (Russia, Iran and Turkey), the Syrian government and Syria’s armed opposition. High-ranking officials from the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq participated in the event as observers.

On October 9, Turkey moved into northern Syria after the US President, Donald Trump, pulled American troops out of the area.

Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes, amid growing international criticism of the offensive.

Iranian authorities, including President Hassan Rouhani, had urged the Ankara government to avoid taking military action in Syrian territories and reconsider its decision.

MNA/PR