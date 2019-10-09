Enemies won't dare to invade Iran: Army cmdr.

He made the remarks on Wednesday in his meeting with the religious figures in Urmia northwest of Iran.

All the Iranian soldiers and officers are ready for a crushing response to the enemies of Iran and will support Islam and Islamic revolution, said Major General Mousavi.

Referring to the strength and power of the Iranian army, he mentioned that the enemies do not dare to invade the country, knowing that confrontation with Iran will inflict heavy cost on them.

The Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran every day is becoming more and more powerful to defend the country , he added.

Major General Mousavi traveled to Urmia to attend military drill of Army’s Ground Force.

Army’s Ground Force has started an unexpected military drill in Urmia, northwest of the country, on Wednesday. Rapid reaction and attacking units are taking part in drills on the ground while also backed by helicopters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Aviation.

The war game is being staged under the motto ‘One Target, One Bullet’ and its aim is to enhance readiness and reaction agility and also to evaluate different units.

