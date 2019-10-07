Trump urges Iran, regional countries to take measure about captured ISIS fighters

“The United States was supposed to be in Syria for 30 days, that was many years ago,” he tweeted.

“We stayed and got deeper and deeper into battle with no aim in sight. When I arrived in Washington, ISIS was running rampant in the area,” he wrote.

“We quickly defeated 100% of the ISIS Caliphate, including capturing thousands of ISIS fighters, mostly from Europe,” Trump claimed.

“But Europe did not want them back, they said you keep them USA! I said 'NO, we did you a great favor and now you want us to hold them in US prisons at tremendous cost. They are yours for trials.' They again said 'NO,' thinking, as usual, that the US is always the 'sucker,' on NATO, on Trade, on everything,” he lamented.

“The Kurds fought with us, but were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to do so. They have been fighting Turkey for decades. I held off this fight for almost 3 years, but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home,” he concluded.

“WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN. Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia, and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out, and what they want to do with the captured ISIS fighters in their neighborhood,” the US President said.

He added, “They all hate ISIS, have been enemies for years. We are 7000 miles away and will crush ISIS again if they come anywhere near us!”

American troops have begun withdrawing from northeast Syria ahead of a Turkish invasion that Kurdish fighters say will overturn the victory over the ISIS armed group.

US forces "will not support or be involved in the [Turkish] operation" and "will no longer be in the immediate area", White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

MNA/