Erdogan confirms US troops withdrawal from north Syria

"After our conversation yesterday [Sunday] evening, as Mr. President [Donald Trump] stated, the retreat has begun," Erdogan told reporters at Ankara's Esenboga International Airport before his departure for a two-day visit to Serbia, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We will most probably visit Washington in the first half of next month,” said Erdogan.

Bilateral relations and regional developments will be discussed during the meeting, Erdogan added.

“We cannot accept threats of terrorist organizations against our country anymore,” Erdogan said.

Also, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that Turkey is determined to ensure the country's security by clearing the region from the terrorists.

"Since the beginning of the crisis in Syria, we have supported the territorial integrity of this country, and we will continue to support it. We are determined to ensure the survival and security of our country by clearing the region from terrorists," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Turkey will contribute to peace and stability in Syria, he added.

In a tweet on Monday, Trump wrote, "The United States was supposed to be in Syria for 30 days, that was many years ago. We stayed and got deeper and deeper into battle with no aim in sight." Trump reiterated that he is pulling the U.S. troops from conflict zones where there are no national interests.

In a telephone conversation, Erdogan and Trump exchanged views on bilateral issues as well as the planned safe zone east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, according to a statement from Turkey's Directorate of Communications on Sunday.

The US on Sunday ruled out any assistance or involvement in Turkey's planned operation east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

In a statement, the White House said Turkey will soon carry out its "long-planned operation" into northern Syria.

"The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS [Daesh] territorial ‘Caliphate,’ will no longer be in the immediate area," said the statement.

MNA/PR