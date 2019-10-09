  1. Politics
9 October 2019 - 17:25

Going to Middles East worst decision ever made: Trump

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – In his tweet on Wednesday the US President admitted that the US' presence in the Middle East has been 'the worst decision ever made' and that the US troops had been dispatched to war in the region due to basically 'a false premise' i.e. weapons of mass destruction.

"The United States has spent EIGHT TRILLION DOLLARS fighting and policing in the Middle East," Trump tweeted.

"Thousands of our Great Soldiers have died or been badly wounded. Millions of people have died on the other side," he regretted.

"GOING INTO THE MIDDLE EAST IS THE WORST DECISION EVER MADE.....IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY!" he said.

"We went to war under a false & now disproven premise, WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION," he added.

"There were NONE!" he admitted.

"Now we are slowly & carefully bringing our great soldiers & military home," he reiterated, "Our focus is on the BIG PICTURE!"

"THE USA IS GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!" he claimed.

In 2003, Americans were told by President Bush and his administration that the US was going to war with Iraq because of the imminent threat of Iraq's weapons of mass destruction and ties to terrorism. Yet to date, no such weapons or ties have been revealed.

