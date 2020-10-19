Police seize over 2 ton of illicit drug in S Iran

The deputy police chief of Sistan and Baluchestan reported over the confiscation of 2 tons and 214 kilograms of narcotics from a trafficking band in the cities of Saravan, Sib, and Soran during two separate intelligence operations.

General Ahmad Taheri announced that the anti-narcotics police officers of Saravan, Sib, and Soran arrested members of an armed drug trafficking band who were trying to transfer two large shipments of opium from the mentioned cities to the central parts of Iran.

During this operation two smugglers were arrested and, 1,751 kg of opium were seized, along with three handguns.

He went on to say, “In addition, last night, another intelligence operation was carried out by e anti-narcotics police that during which a drug trafficking band dismantled, 1 smuggler arrested and 462,350 kg of drugs, including 372.200 kg of opium, 89.150 kg of hashish, along with two handguns and some ammunition were seized.”

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Based on reports, around 400 tons of illicit drugs have been confiscated in the country since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 20).

