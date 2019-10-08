Drug trafficking bands dismantled in W Iran

Police Chief of Lorestan province Second Brigadier General Haji Mohammad Mahdian said on Tuesday that the police forces of the province seized 260 kg of illicit drugs and busted two drug-smuggling gangs.

Four smugglers have been arrested during the operation and two vehicles were seized, he added.

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

