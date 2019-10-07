Iranian lawmakers approve 4 anti-US motions in parliament's national security committee

The four motions that the Spokesman for the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, Hossein Naghavi Hosseini said were approved at the committee today by the lawmakers were a reaction to the inhuman US sanctions and other anti-Iranain actions.

According to the senior lawmaker, the motions included countering US sanctions by replacing commodities and services, establishing the American Crimes Museum, requiring the government to pursue compensation for US human rights violations against Iranian nationals as well as requiring the government to incorporate lessons about American crimes in textbooks in Iranian school and universities.

On May 8, 2018, Donald Trump of the United Stated pulled his country out of the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed 'unprecedented' sanctions on the country. But, a year after the US illegal and hostile move, the Iranian economy is recovering and more has become stable now despite US insistence on adding to and tightening the economic restrictions.

The US administration has made empty calls for talks with Iran, but the Islamic Republic says it will not enter any negotiations with the US unless it returns to the nuclear deal and lifts all sanctions.

