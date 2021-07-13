Saudi-led aggression must accept defeat, leave Yemen

Saying that Yemeni forces have a new military strategy that is in line with the developments in this country, Yemeni Minister of Defense Major General Muhammad Nasser Al-Atifi added that Yemen enjoys defense equipment at various levels such as training, weapons, and tactics.

The management of this historic and crucial war is no longer in the control of aggressors, and the Yemeni revolutionary commanders and leaders have the upper hand, the Major General said.

The aggressors have no way but to accept defeat and withdraw, he said.

Saying that the continuation of the siege and aggression is the greatest threat to peace and stability, the Yemeni defense minister said that if the Saudi-Emirati coalition continues to invade Yemen, they would pay a heavy price.

