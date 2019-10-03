Iran has attained self-regenerating stage in defense field

He made the remarks in a ceremony to commemorate the martyrs of Markazi Province in Arak, on Thursday and added, “today, IRGC has taken giant steps in defensive and technological fields.”

He added that with wise leadership of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, scientific peaks have been conquered and Iran is standing with power against the enemies.

“We are progressing in various defense fields in a way that IRGC has reached to its self-regenerating stage.”

He went on to say that “today, we have become powerful and invincible and all the enemy’s options orchestrated against the country have been weakened and cannot confront us and this reality has been proven today and is visible.”

