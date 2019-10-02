Any new war would result in wiping Israeli regime off world map: IRGC

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a meeting of the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei with senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps on Wednesday.

“Today, friends and foes have realized that the deterrence capacity of the Islamic Revolution is approaching its peak. This is while not only is the credibility of the threat and power of the United States in decline, but also the Zionist regime [of Israel] is no longer a threat, meaning that it is not the size of a credible threat, and it knows its tiniest mistake would be its last mistake, as any new war will result in the wiping of this regime off the political map of the world.”

The IRGC chief commander added that the evil regimes of the region also know that if they miscalculate the power of the [Iran’s] establishment and the revolution and in case of taking any unwise action, they will quickly be following the irreversible path of destruction.

He further described the Resistance Front in the regain led by Iran as a great asset that will bring about the failures of the domineering system (global hegemonic system) and will advance the goals of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

