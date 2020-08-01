IRGC achievements, clear example of relying on domestic power

Hadi Beiginejad referred to the Supreme Leader's remarks in his yesterday's speech that he said "For a long time, an idea has been propagated that Iran cannot progress without the United States and the West”, adding that some claim that Iran cannot progress without the West.

“ The Supreme Leader, in his speech, announced that the IRGC's staff are among the best in the fields of maritime Scientific advances, construction of refineries and machines, etc”, he added.

He went on to say that not only the western countries did not help the Islamic Republic at all, but also they imposed sanctions and called the IRGC a terrorist group and slandered it. But the IRGC grew day by day.

According to the leader's remarks, a clear example that Iran is relying on internal power and improving is the performance of the IRGC, he said and added that Supreme Leader named the Persian Gulf Star Refinery, built by the IRGC, to refute the propagandas.

RHM/FNA13990511000067