‘Once Upon a Time’ wins at San Francisco Iranian Filmfest.

The musical animation ‘Once Upon A Time’ depicts a mother who teaches the ways of life to her daughter in the form of Persian folklore songs.

The Iranian animations ‘The Sixth String’ directed by Bahram Azimi and ‘One Person’ directed by Mahboubeh Kalaie were also in the competition section at San Francisco Iranian Film Festival.

Iranian Film Festival (IFF) - San Francisco is an annual event showcasing independent feature and short films made by or about Iranians from around the world. It is the first independent Iranian film festival outside of Iran, launched in 2008.

The 12th Annual Iranian Film Festival – San Francisco, dedicated to the best and newest Iranian film productions kicked off on September 28, screened 50 films in two days from Iran, USA, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Canada, Ukraine, Hungary, and India.

