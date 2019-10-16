Goods export from Aras Free Industrial-Economic Zone up by 65% in H1: CEO

He put the total value of products exported from Aras Free Trade-Industrial Zone in the first half of the current year at $245 million.

Chairman of the Board of Director of the zone said that products manufactured in the zone were exported to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Republic of Turkey, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Armenia, China, United Arab Emirates, Russian Federation and Georgia in the same period.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the volume of products imported into the zone and added, “in the same period, $26.4 million worth of products was imported into the zone, showing a $2.1 million decline as compared to the same period of last year.”

Strategic situation of Aras Free Zone in northwest part of the country, issue of Iran’s accession to Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), key and basic role of Aras, Anzali and Chabahar free zones, sharing the same border with the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia and self-autonomous Nakhichevan Republic and its vicinity to the countries of Iraq and Turkey and finally, neighborhood with the Commonwealth Independent States (CIS) are of salient advantages of Aras Free Zone as compared with other free zones of the country, Chief Executive of Aras Free Trade-Industrial Zone Mohsen Nariman added.

