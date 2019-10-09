Isolating Iran in global equation ‘impossible’

He pointed to the membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and added, “temporary membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a regional and international union under new conditions shows that isolating Iran is not possible in the global equations.”

He made the remarks on Wed. on the sidelines of the Cabinet of Ministers and added, “after three years of negotiations, temporary membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran was accepted in Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU); five countries of Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan were members of this union and some countries are negotiating to join the union.”

The world countries have accepted the Islamic Republic of Iran as important economy in the world, he emphasized.

Turning to Iran’s export of products to Russia, Rahmani said, “Iran’s export of products to Russia is not significant in the current situation and hence, promoting exports to neighboring countries is one of the most important programs of the ministry in the current year (started March 21, 2019).”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rahmani pointed to the production of domestically-produced home appliances as one of the priorities of the ministry and added, “with the exit of South Korea’s leading home appliances brands ‘LG’ and “SAMSUNG’ from Iranian market, it seems that domestic producers will fill the vacant gap of these two companies.”

For this purpose, a smart home appliances production line was inaugurated in one of the cities in the country a couple of days ago, he added.

Exit of South Korea’s companies from Iran runs contrary to the “Commercial Law”, he said, adding, “however, domestic production of home appliances is strictly followed up in the country.”

MA/IRN83510064