Aras FZ exports hit 2.6fold growth in 10 months: CEO

He went on to say that $720 million worth of products were exported from Aras Free Trade-Industrial Zone from March 21 to Jan. 22, showing a 2.6fold increase as compared to the same period of last year.

Nariman put the value of products exported from Aras Free Trade-Industrial Zone last year (ended March 20, 2018) at $200 million.

Elsewhere in his remarks, chairman of the Board of Directors of Aras Free Zone Organization pointed to the investment made in the Zone and added, “huge investment has been made in the Zone, showing a 16 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.”

As large as 51,000 ha, Aras Free Trade-Industrial Zone shares border with the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic. Its nearness to the neighboring countries including Turkey and Iraq, suitable economic opportunities have been created for the zone among other free zones in the country, he highlighted.

