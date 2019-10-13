Joining of Iran to EAEU develops peace, friendship in region

He made the remarks on Sunday at Niroo Research Institute, Tehran.

Joining EAEU is a great opportunity for Iran to flourish the capacities by using its specific geographical importance and the renewable capacity of existing manpower, he mentioned.

This opportunity can be used in the electricity sector, he added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attended the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in September and declared that the Islamic Republic of Iran is joining the EAEU this October.

MNA/IRN83514878