  1. Economy
13 October 2019 - 12:38

Energy min.:

Joining of Iran to EAEU develops peace, friendship in region

Joining of Iran to EAEU develops peace, friendship in region

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Referring to joining of Iran to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the coming weeks, Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian said that this accession is a great opportunity for Iran as well as the development of peace and friendship in the region.

He made the remarks on Sunday at Niroo Research Institute, Tehran.

Joining EAEU is a great opportunity for Iran to flourish the capacities by using its specific geographical importance and the renewable capacity of existing manpower, he mentioned.

This opportunity can be used in the electricity sector, he added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attended the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in September and declared that the Islamic Republic of Iran is joining the EAEU this October.

MNA/IRN83514878

News Code 151145

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News