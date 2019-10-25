  1. Economy
Iran, Republic of Azerbaijan resume energy exchange talks

TEHRAN, Oct. 25 (MNA) – Energy ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan late on Thursday exchanged their views in the field of development of bilateral cooperation in the energy field and talked about the resumption of energy exchange between the two countries.

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian emphasized on accelerating joint construction of other hydroelectricity capacities on Aras River, bartering gas with electricity and Azeri investment for the construction of a 500-megawatt power plant in Astara Border Region.

Commemorating the 50th anniversary of joint cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan in operation of Aras Border River was of the other topics of discussion between the two ministers.

It should be noted that President Rouhani was accompanied by Iranian Minister of Road Mohammad Eslami, Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand and Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian for his participation in the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in the Azeri capital Baku.

Clarifying positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in important regional and international issues, reviewing the most important issues in bilateral ties between Tehran and Baku, etc. will be of the main topic of discussion of the Iranian president in this visit.

