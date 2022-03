The Iranian and Armenian sides discussed long-term deepening energy relations between the two countries.

Earlier, Armenian sources reported that the two countries have agreed on increasing Iranian gas exports to Armenia.

In 2004, Tehran and Yerevan signed a 20-year gas and electricity purification agreement, according to which Iran exports gas to Armenia and in return, Iran will import electricity from Armenia.

Armenia has been importing gas from Iran since 2009.

MP/IRN84698182