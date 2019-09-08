Kermanshah exports near $900mn in five months

Director General of Kermanshah Customs Administration Khalil Heidari said the figures indicate an 11% growth the volume and 23% decline in the value of the province’s exports compared with the similar period of last year.

Over 1.1 million tons of the goods worth $485 million were exported through four major border crossings, namely Kermanshah, Parvizkhan, Paveh and Khosravi during the period, which also show year-on-year declines of 11% and 17% in terms of value and volume, respectively.

Detergents, evaporative products, home appliances, tomato, tile, plastic bags, coolers and potato are among the main goods exported via the province’s borders.

The province’s total exports during last Iranian year stood at 5.896 million tons with a value of over $2.907 billion, jumping 44% and 33% growth in terms of value and tonnage, respectively, compared to its previous year.

