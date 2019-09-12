Export volume of SMEs up by 40% in five months

According to the statistics of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), over $1.030 billion worth of non-oil products were exported by the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) from March 21 to August 21, 2019, showing more than 40 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, said the official.

Promoting export of non-oil commodities is one of the seven programs predetermined by the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade in the current year (started March 21), he said, adding, “in this regard, more than $1.030 billion worth of non-oil goods was exported by more than 1,100 SME units in the country.”

Developing and booming activity of export consortia as well as export management companies are strictly pursued by Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Masaheb added, “competitiveness, market development and internationalization are among important objectives which are followed up in SMEs and we try to standardize industrial units accordingly.”

Boosting exports to 15 neighboring states is one of the other program of the Ministry of Industry in the current year (started March 21, 2019), he said, adding, “these 15 neighboring states import over $13,000 billion worth of products annually, the figure of which is a great capacity for domestic SMEs.”

He put the number of the current SMEs in the country at more than 77,000, 43,000 of which are busy active in industrial parks with authorized licenses.

