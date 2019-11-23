Iran imports 13.5mn tons of basic commodities in seven months

He made the remarks on Sat. and put the value of country’s foreign trade in the first seven months of the current year at $50 billion.

Iran’s foreign trade value hit $50 billion from March 21 to Oct. 22, showing a growth as compared to the same period of last year, Mir-Ashrafi added.

Iran’s ranking has promoted to 43 in terms of customs logistics, he said, adding, “in addition, IRICA managed to reduce costs, decrease time for presenting tax declaration and also minimize goods clearance time in customs offices.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy economy minister said, “out of 20 million tons of products imported into the country in the first seven months of the current year, 13.5 million tons was related to basic commodities and a major portion of these goods has been imported into the country through one-way transportation.”

Imports of staples and basic commodities imported into the country in the same period registered a 22 percent growth in terms of weight as compared to the previous years, IRICA president emphasized.

MA/4778532