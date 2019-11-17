Import of products shrink 5% in seven months

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), $25 billion worth of products was imported into the country, showing a 5.31 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

In this regard, 79,005 tons of non-oil products, valued at about $24.5 billion, was exported from the country, registering a 17 percent hike in terms of weight as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

Also, 19,800,000 tons of products, valued at about $25 billion, was imported into the country, showing a three percent hike in terms of weight and also 5.31 percent decline in terms of value.

In the same period, most Iranian products were exported to China, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Afghanistan.

