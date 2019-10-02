Goods export value via Bazargan customs hits 3.3fold in H1

About 95,793 tons of goods, valued at $126.8 million, were exported from Bazargan Customs from March 21 to Sept. 21, 2019, showing a 16 percent increase as compared to the same period of last year.

Head of Bazargan Customs Department General Sadegh Namdar made the remarks on Wed. and stated, “agricultural, petrochemical, stone and metallic products were of the main goods that were exported to foreign countries via Bazargan Customs.”

He put the number of customs declarations issued in Bazargan Customs at 2,532, registering a 24 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Bazargan Customs is one of the triple border trade destinations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey which is busy active in north West Azarbaijan province round-the-clock, he said, adding, “as a gateway to European countries, Bazargan border is located in Maku county, West Azarbaijan province.”

