China, major importer of Iranian non-oil goods in 6 months

Iran’s non-oil exports from March 21 to September 22 stand at 70,009 tons valued at $20,948, which shows a 10.55% decrease in terms of value and a 22.5% increase in terms of weight compared to the same six-month period last year.

According to recent reports from the Customs, China was the major importer of Iranian non-oil goods with a share of 24.37% valued at over $5 million. Following that was Iraq with $4.663 million (22.36%), Turkey with $2.552 million (12.18%), the UAE with $2.356 million (11.25), and Afghanistan with $1.76 million (5.13%).

Meanwhile, China was the top exporter to Iran in the same six-month period with 25% share of the country’s total exports, valued at $5.304 million.

The next top exporters were the UAE with $3.780 million (17.81%), Turkey with $2.618 million (12.34%), India with $2.127 million (10.02%), and Germany with $1.13 million (4.77%).

