'Orange Days' wins best film at Pyongyang filmfest.

At the closing ceremony of the 17th Pyongyang Film Festival held on Friday at Pyongyang International Cinema Hall in the presence of representatives from the Iranian embassy and Korean cultural figures, the Iranian feature ‘Orange Days’ directed by Arash Lahooti was named the best movie of the event.

‘Orange Days’ narrates the story of “Aban, an overworked contractor in her forties, is dead set on outbidding her male competitor Kazem to harvest, with her crew of seasonal female workers, the largest orange orchard in the region."

The movie had previously won three awards at the 67th Mannheim-Heidelberg International Film Festival in Germany in November 2018.

The Pyongyang Film Festival, previously reserved to non-aligned and other developing countries, became an international biennial cultural event in 2002. The 17th edition of the event was held from September 19 to 25, 2019.

MS/4731018