‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ finalist at Eurasia filmfest.

The documentary ‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’, directed by Mahmoudreza Sani and produced by Behrouz Neshan, is the latest narrative on the late, world-renowned Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami.

The piece attempts to depict Kiarostami’s worldview and his perspective on life and cinema.

It has been named one of the finalists of the August edition of Eurasia International Monthly Film Festival.

The event is an independent festival for independent filmmakers. The films of the Official selection and the winners will be selected each month. Currently it is an online festival with the annual gala screenings of the winning films in Moscow.

