‘6.5 per Meter’ to vie for Grand Prix at 32nd Tokyo Film Festival

Fourteen films, reduced from the 16 of recent years, will compete for the Grand Prix at this year’s edition of Tokyo film festival, including Iranian feature ‘6.5 per Meter’, directed by Saeed Roustaee. Other titles in this section include ‘Advantages of Travelling by Train’ from Spain's Aritz Moreno, Norway's ‘Disco’, Turkey's ‘Food for a Funeral’ and ‘Only the Animals’ from France's Dominik Moll.

‘6.5 per meter’ is about narcotics officer Samad who has seen his share of a drug dealer’s lies and games, and his patience has come to run thin. While searching for the infamous drug baron Nasser Khakzad, he and his colleague Hamid scour the streets of Tehran, turning an overcrowded prison on its head. With his rough and dubious approach, Samad finally manages to find the criminal’s whereabouts – but things do not quite go according to plan.

According to Hollywood Reporter, veteran director Yamada Yoji's ‘Tora-san, Wish You Were Here’, the reboot of his record-breaking Tora-san series, will open Tokyo film festival.

Martin Scorsese's Netflix mob drama 'The Irishman' will close the festival on Nov. 5.

The Asian Future section features eight films from up-and-coming directors, including two from Iran, ‘Pledge’ by Mohsen Tanabandeh and ‘Old Men Never Die’ by Reza Jamali.

The jury for the main competition will be headed by Chinese star Zhang Ziyi and also include Hollywood producer Bill Gerber.

