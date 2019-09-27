Americans fully aware of Iran’s regional power: Maj. Gen. Safavi

“Our power has improved beyond the Iranian borders. We have changed from a national power into a regional one and the Americans are well aware of the meaning of Iran’s influence in the region. Their pressure on Iran is a result of their anger at our influence,” he said.

“If one observes the events occurred at the UN General Assembly in the past few days, they can understand Iran’s logical and robust behavior towards the Americans and that Iran has become so powerful that it can withstand their pressures,” he added.

“Americans and Zionists and their minions have become weak and America's weakness is shown in their disability to control the situation in Syria and also to overthrow Bashar al-Assad,” the Iranian Major General said.

MNA/4730073