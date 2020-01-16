US’ Trump has no understanding of political-security concepts: Maj. Gen. Safavi

US’s Trump does not yet know the power of the Islamic Revolution, leadership and noble nation of the Islamic Iran.

He made the remarks on Thu. in Imam Ali Officers’ Academy and pointed to the move taken by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in targeting US military base in Iraq and added, “IRGC launched a massive airstrike to US Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq in retaliation of its assassination of Iran’s top commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani and his companions in Iraq.”

For the first time since the World War II, Islamic Republic of Iran was the only power that could attack US military bases, he said, adding, “Islamic Republic of Iran is a regional power. Since the US could not do anything when Iran decided to attack its military bases in Iraq in retaliation of US assassination of Iran’s top commander Gen. Soleimani, it shows the high power and authority of the Islamic Republic of Rian in the world.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Major General Safavi pointed to the characteristics of US President Trump and added, “the current president of the United States does not fully understand the political-security concepts and also international law and relations.”

It seems that his chance of winning in the US Presidential Election in 2020 has been plummeted as a result of his failure in Syria, Yemen and assassination of IRGC Quds Force Commander Gen. Soleimani and Second-in-Command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Safavi highlighted.

