‘Iran has upper hand in 5 strategic layers of war with US’

Noting that the most significant layer is the economic one, he said “Americans claim that they are running the most modern economic war against Iran and are wielding the dollar into a weapon against us and other countries.”

Iran has the upper hand relying on the leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei, as well as the nation's resistance and efforts of officials, he said.

Referring to Trump’s policy of maximum pressure on Iran, he said “no war was and is expected but the Americans sought to show that a war was imminent to make some in Iran falter in making decisions.”

Americans wanted to suggest to the Iranians that their lives relies on Iran’s stance towards the US, he added.

Addressing the issue of FATF, Jalali said that Iranian officials have not come into an agreement about joining the global watchdog yet. “FATF acts as a watchdog for the enemy in the economic war,” he said.

He, elsewhere, rejected the US claim about penetrating into Iranian infrastructure systems via carrying out cyberattacks. “This was just an American bluff,” Jalali said.

They used to underestimate Iran’s missile power but their surveillance drone was shot down by Iran in the Persian Gulf, he added.

