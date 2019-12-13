US to soon flee from West Asia: military adviser to Leader

Speaking in a local ceremony in Tehran late on Wednesday, Safavi praised the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force as an “honorable” force, which has a serious presence on the scene.

“The IRGC Ground Force... has promoted the grandeur of the Iranian nation in the face of mercenary forces of the US and the Zionist regime,” he said.

“Our enemies should be aware that our nation is an invincible nation and the leadership of the Islamic Republic is a strong and wise leader,” the top general stated.

“I can assure you that America will soon escape the West Asian region…,” he added.

MNA/PR