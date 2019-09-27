  1. Politics
Iranian diplomat urge US to stop ‘catastrophic’ nuclear policies

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – Gholamhossein Dehghani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, warned that US catastrophic and irresponsible policies towards nuclear issues is threatening global peace and security and that it should be stopped.

He made the remarks in a high-level meeting at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday marking the International Day for the Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Dehghani highlighted that nuclear disarmament and the creation of a world free of these weapons is a long-standing necessity.

The US pullout from Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), indicates the country's irresponsible policy in dealing with global peace and security, he added.

He called the new round of the nuclear arms race and the modernization of nuclear weapons a worrying threat to human survival and underlined that the US withdrawal from the JCPOA is another example of its irresponsible policies that obstruct international peace and security, also urging the international community to put an end to such US policies.

He went on to say that no one should possess nuclear weapons to target others and that before nukes can destroy us we must destroy them, adding, "To accomplish this goal, nuclear-weapon states (NWS) must comply with their legal obligations under Article 6 of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)."

