Permanent for permanent, says Rouhani on Additional Protocol, US sanctions removal

Speaking Wednesday evening in New York in a meeting with US foreign policy elites and experts, the Iranian president said that US inhumane sanctions would not help them achieve their goals, and there is complete unanimity within Iran in this regard.

Rouhani added, "Contrary to Washington's expectations, the US pressures have made all parties and groups in Iran consider US as the sole culprit of current problems in various fields."

The president noted that JCPOA was the best deal that could be reached, adding, "Numerous IAEA reports confirming Iran's compliance with its commitments, despite US withdrawal from the deal, show that Iran does not seek to deviate from nuclear laws and regulations."

"Iran is ready to pursue the immediate ratification of the Additional Protocol in the Iranian Parliament, as a permanent law, in exchange for the US Congress' approval of the JCPOA and permanent lift of all sanctions," he said.

Referring to the current turmoil in the region, the president said, "The Yemeni people are under heavy bombardment by weapons provided by the US and some European countries. The countries that have judged Aramco in the recent incident and accused Iran, are not neutral in the Yemeni war and have no right to judge. These policies need to be revised, and continuing this process can lead to a catastrophe."

Rouhani said, "There are two things to know about Iran. First, Iran does not and will not seek nuclear weapons. And second, as I described in my address to the UN General Assembly on the Hormuz Peace or Endeavor (HOPE) Coalition, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been and will continue to seek peace and stability throughout the region, and welcomes other countries to join the coalition."

In the Q&A section, the president referred to the current dangerous conditions in the region and said that avoiding conflict is everybody's responsibility.

In response to US officials' accusations against Iran in the recent Saudi oil facilities attack, he said, "Those who publish a photo of a minor incident in Iran, why don't they provide their proofs and detailed satellite images of the origin of the missiles, rather than accusing Iran?"

The president also said, "Although Iran does not accept the Israeli regime, it has a good relationship with the Jews. They are living freely in Iran. Judaism is respected by us as a divine religion, and the Holy Qur'an mentions the Jewish prophets as well as Prophet Jesus Christ and Saint Mary."

"We are not looking for war and killing others, but it is Israel that has repeatedly violated the sovereignty of its neighbors and, according to their own prime minister, they have carried out acts of aggression against Syria more than 200 times. These acts are very dangerous and according to the UN Charter, the people of the region have the right to self-defense."

At the end of his remarks, the president emphasized that the policy of pressure on Iran would not work, and that it was the US that had left the negotiating table with its unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA, and that it is up to them to provide the conditions for further negotiations.

MNA/4729296/President.ir