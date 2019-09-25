Remaining signatories stress full, effective implementation of JCPOA in NY meeting

According to the official Twitter account of Permanent Mission of Islamic Republic of Iran to UN-Vienna, a ministerial meeting of the E3/EU+2 (China, France, Germany, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom) and Iran, took place on 25 September 2019 in NewYork to discuss the implementation of JCPOA.

The meeting was chaired by EU High Representative Federica Mogherini, on behalf of the EU. Participants recalled that the JCPOA, as endorsed by UN Security Council resolution 2231(2015), remains a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture and a significant achievement of multilateral diplomacy.

They underlined the importance of the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA by all sides and confirmed their determination to continue all efforts to preserve the agreement, which is in the interests of all.

This is while after the meeting, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described the extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of remaining parties to the JCPOA in New York as 'good,' while EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal are committed to preserving the pact though it is “increasingly difficult.”

