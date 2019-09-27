Iran likely to take 4th step on reducing JCPOA obligations in Nov.

"It has been declared officially that Iran will reduce the level of respecting its JCPOA commitments, and it fulfills the promise," Urdupoint quoted Ulaynov as saying at a Moscow-Vienna video conference on the results of the 63rd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

"The third step was made in September, and it included installing centrifuges and conducting research works. There are high chances, and we can expect that the fourth step will be made in early November, and so on, until Iran gets what it expects, namely, restoring the balance between nuclear and economical commitments within the nuclear deal," he added.

Since the remaining signatories to the nuclear deal could not live up to their commitments after US pullout from the JCPOA, Islamic Republic of Iran scaled-down nuclear commitments within the framework of JCPOA regulations.

MNA/PR