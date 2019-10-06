Iran-EU training course on nuclear law kicks off in Tehran

The opening ceremony for the training course on nuclear law was held at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Sunday morning, in the presence of the AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi, Finnish Ambassador to Tehran Keijo Norvanto, and Head of the EU Delegation to the UN/IAEA in Vienna, Stephan Klement, who is also the Special Adviser for Nuclear Issues on Iran.

The five-day training course on nuclear law will include lectures on a wide range of nuclear-related topics such as nuclear safety, national and international frameworks of nuclear safety, Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material, drawing up a draft on nuclear regulations, international conventions and principles of responsibility toward nuclear issues, as well as nuclear fuel cycle and nuclear power economics.

Lecturers for the course have been selected from nuclear law experts at the IAEA and EU levels.

