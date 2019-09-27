EU warns Iran it may be forced to withdraw from nuclear deal: Report

Iran has so far taken three separate steps in reducing commitments to deal while the fourth one is expected to come in November if Tehran's legal requests for shielding its economy from US sanction is not fulfilled by European signatories of the JCPOA.

"The warning to Iran, pre-agreed by the three EU signatories to the 2015 deal, was made at a meeting on Wednesday, and makes clear that the agreement is now on life support," noted the report, adding, "The EU told Iran that it would put the issue of Iranian non-compliance into the agreement’s formal dispute mechanism if the next Iranian move away from the deal is significant."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday in a press conference in New York that “Europe proposed many financial systems, but has proven to be incapable or unwilling to act."

“It is not possible that Europe stays in the JCPOA Iran, but only Iran pays the price,” adding, “We will continue to negotiate with the JCPOA parties if they do not fulfill their obligations, the reduction of the commitments will continue."

Rouhani went on to say that “The French president is looking for a solution, but when we approached the Europeans, they said that they had to get America's approval as well!,” adding, “Other than France, other parties are working on a solution."

In early June, the Iranian government announced it would break from a key component of the Iran deal – the joint comprehensive plan of action – by ramping up its enrichment of low-grade uranium and increasing its stockpile beyond the limitations outlined in the deal. Tehran emphasizes that all its moves are reversible as soon as other parties can honor their commitments under the deal.

MNA/PR