25 September 2019 - 19:35

German MP considers E3 anti-Iranian statement a mistake

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – The foreign policy spokesman of the Greens parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Omid Nouripour, considers the E3 statement that blames Iran for the attacks on Saudi oil facilities, a mistake.

Investigations are still ongoing, he said.

It is therefore, "negligent to already make a judgment in advance, which undermines the credibility of the investigations and does not lead to the fact that now can be de-escalated."

In a joint statement earlier on Tuesday, the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom strongly condemned the September 14 attacks on oil facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais, and pinned the blame on Tehran without providing any evidence.

"It is clear to us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack. There is no other plausible explanation," the statement read.

"We support ongoing investigations to establish further details," it added.

A few hours before releasing the statement, Macron had warned that "one must be very careful in attributing responsibility" for the Aramco attacks.

"There are clusters of clues, but this bombardment is a new military event that changes the region's ecosystem," he said, stressing that caution was needed in apportioning blame for the attack.

