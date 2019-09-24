Trump once again accuses Iran of being behind attacks on Saudi Aramco

In his address to UN General Assembly on Tuesday, the US President Donald Trump repeated the earlier accusations by his administration against Iran over the recent Yemeni forces' attacks on Aramco facilities, called on other nations to join the United States to pressure Iran.

This is while, Iran has strongly denied any role in the attacks on Aramco facilities, stressing that the attacks was a response to the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen by Yemeni forces.

Trump's accusations came after Britain, France and Germany issued a joint statement blaming Iran for the Saudi attacks. In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the E3 statement as 'baseless', 'provocative' and 'highly counterproductive', warning against the consequences of those accusations.

KI