Tehran joins World Car-Free Day campaign

She made the remarks at the meeting of World Car-Free Day on Tuesday.

Every year from 16 to 22 September has been called Mobility Week which is an excellent opportunity to promote sustainable mobility to urban residents and progress towards more sustainable mobility in the world, she said.

About 2,800 cities from 54 countries have joined World Car-Free Day campaign showing that joining this campaign is essential, she added.

Tehran municipality has sent the request for joining the World Car-Free Day campaign while ago and fortunately the request is approved, Ansari mentioned.

She noted that Tehran, as the first Iranian city, joined the international event of World Car-Free Day campaign.

World Car-Free Day on 22 September a great opportunity to reduce air pollution. Every year on or around 22 September, cities across the globe celebrate World Car-Free Day, encouraging motorists to give up their cars for a day.

