Tehran mayor in Berlin for developing bilateral ties

Upon his arrival in Berlin, Hanachi was highly welcomed by Iranian Ambassador to Germany Mahmoud Farazandeh and a number of embassy members.

According to the scheduled program, Hanachi is going to meet and hold talks with his German counterpart Michael Muller tomorrow.

He also will visit Tourism Development Plan and Berlin's Municipal Waste Management.

In this bilateral meeting, Hanachi intends to consult about presence of German companies, investors and economic activists in Tehran’s urban and development projects.

It should be noted that Tehran Mayor Hanachi arrived in Austrian capital Vienna late on Monday at the head of a high-ranking delegation of municipality. He met and held talks with the director general of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and some local officials of the city.

He will depart Berlin for Tehran on Saturday.

