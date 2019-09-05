Tehran, Vienna mayors stress broadening bilateral coop.

In his meeting with Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig, held at the building of Vienna Municipality on Thu., Tehran’s Mayor Pirouz Hanachi said, “Tehran is ready to implement cooperation agreement inked between the two countries. This document was signed in June 2016 by the then mayors of Tehran and Vienna which focused on expansion and development of bilateral cooperation in the field of urban development and planning, public transportation, waste management, energy efficiency, tourism, culture and economy.”

Hanachi then called for the active presence of Austrian companies in Tehran’s urban development projects, including the subway system, reconstruction of old structures, modern businesses, clean energies, waste management and traffic transportation.

Tehran’s mayor also pointed to the historical relations between Iran and Austria and termed the mutual relations ‘positive and constructive’.

For his part, Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig described Tehran as a great, historical and important city and emphasized the need for expansion of bilateral cooperation.

MA/IRN83466178