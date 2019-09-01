Tehran mayor to visit Vienna, Berlin

Heading a delegation including a member of City Council of Tehran and some specialized municipal managers, Pirouz Hanachi is to depart Tehran to visit Vienna and Berlin at the invitation of the Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), as well as his counterparts in the cities of Vienna and Berlin.

He is to take part at UNIDO Summit titled ‘BRIDGE for Cities 4.0: Connecting cities through the new industrial revolution’ which will be held in Vienna International Centre on Sep. 3 and deliver a speech at the panel of mayors.

The Mayor of Tehran will participate at this summit in order to develop bilateral relations and get familiar with the urban experiences and achievements.

He is to meet with Director General of UNIDO and is expected to sign a memorandum of cooperation between Tehran Municipality and UNIDO on new urban technologies, as well as Vienna’s mayor and other officials.

Hanachi will depart Austria’s capital for Berlin to meet with the city's mayor and visit some important projects of this city.

His visit to the cities of Vienna and Berlin is a turning point in the development of bilateral relations between the Iranian capital and Western European capitals.

