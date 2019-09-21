Larijani to embark for Kazakhstan on Sunday

Larijani, leading a delegation, is to attend the event, themed as ‘Greater Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership’, from September 23 to September 24, 2019 in Nur-Sultan, capital city of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The participants of the 4th Meeting are invited to discuss and build shared vision and ways to ensure sustainable development of the Eurasian region.

The mission of the event is building direct multilateral interaction between parliament members of European and Asian countries besides extension of inter-parliamentary dialogue and fruitful cooperation of Eurasian countries.

Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and National Assembly of the Republic of Korea are acting as co-organizers of the inter-parliamentary forum.

