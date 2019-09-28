Iran, Kazakhstan sign coop. agreement in Nur-Sultan

The agreement was signed during the 16th meeting of Iran-Kazakhstan joint economic, trade, scientific, and cultural commission.

The agreement includes establishment of Iranian banks in Kazakhstan, facilitation of visa-issuance between the two sides, making investments on mining sector, increasing the bilateral trade volume, land outsourcing, animal husbandry, fishery, cooperation on medical sciences besides air transportation.

In a separate meeting, Hojjati also visited Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin, where the Kazakh senior official voiced readiness for expansion of trade ties with Iran.

On September 23, an Iranian parliamentary delegation arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments.

Themed 'Greater Eurasia: Dialogue, Trust, Partnership’, the meeting was held in the Kazakhstani capital Nur-Sultan.

HJ/dolat.ir328351