Over 500 Iran’s export goods to Eurasia benefit either PTA or zero tariff rates

Upon the approval of an agreement in the Iranian Parliament for setting up a free trade zone between Islamic Republic of Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), more than 500 Iran’s export goods to the countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan benefited from either Preferential Trade Agreement or zero tariff rates, he reiterated.

Iran’s free trade agreement with Eurasia is an important step in the field of Iran’s foreign trade and expansion of trade exchanges with northern neighbors, Sanaei added.

Earlier, he had predicted that Iran’s trade exchanges with Eurasian countries will witness an eye-catching growth.

In this field, talks started between Iran and Eurasian countries four years ago, he said, adding, “currently, a list of goods, which will subject to either reduction or omission of tariff, was provided and the concerned parties reached to an agreement at last.”

Turning to the advantages of this contract, Iran’s ambassador stated, “after PTA is implemented between Iran and EEU, it will help facilitate regional trade.”

It should be noted that legislators in the open session of Parliament held on June 10 agreed with the temporary PTA bill for setting up a free trade zone between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and member states.

