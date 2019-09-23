Iranian delegation in Kazakhstan to attend Eurasian parl. meeting

Themed 'Greater Eurasia: Dialogue, Trust, Partnership’, the meeting will be held in the Kazakhstani capital Nur-Sultan on September 23-24.

The Iranian delegation is headed by First Deputy Parliament Speaker Masoud Pezeshkian. He will hold talks with his counterparts from different countries to discuss bilateral relations.

The main goal of the Meeting is to build direct multilateral dialogue between the heads of legislative bodies of European and Asian states as well as between the heads of international and inter-parliamentarian organizations for further deepening and extending interaction and cooperation on the Eurasian territory.

Heads of parliaments from 84 European and Asian countries and leaders of 16 international and inter-parliamentarian organizations are invited to participate in the inter-parliamentarian forum in Nur-Sultan.

The previous meetings of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments have been held in Russia, South Korea and Turkey.

