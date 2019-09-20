Any anti-Iranian move to throw region into turmoil: Maj. Gen. Safavi

Making the remarks before the Friday prayers, he added that Iran seeks peace and stability in the region and defends the rights of all the Islamic nations while it wants war with no countries.

"The Islamic Republic has turned into a major and invincible power in West Asia and if the Americans are planning any plots in the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea or the Indian Ocean, Iran will not leave them unanswered," he added.

"US’ policies in West Asia and its hegemony are defeated as the world is moving towards multilateralism," Safavi said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US' proposed "Coalition for Peaceful Resolution" seeking to "counter" Iran. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had described the initiative as a "coalition aimed at achieving peace."

Zarif compared the US-backed initiative to a list of eight peace initiatives proposed by Tehran in a tweet on Friday.

Among the list were Iran's recently proposed Persian Gulf region non-aggression pact, the 2017 Astana accord for Syria and a 2015 peace plan for Yemen.

Washington's so-called "coalition" announcement came in response to an attack led by Yemeni Armed Forces against Saudi Arabia's oil facilities over the weekend, which effectively halved the kingdom's oil production.

Washington and Riyadh rushed to blame Tehran for the air raids, despite lack of any evidence. Iran has strongly rejected any involvement in the attack, calling the US' attempt at pinning the blame on Iran in line with Washington's maximum deceit policy.

MNA/4723450